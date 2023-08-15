Sherman ISD and Goodwill partner to host back-to-school event

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD and Goodwill of Northeast Texas made a splash with their back-to-school bash on Saturday.

Julie Kerr of Sherman ISD said that the turnout was great and that everyone was excited.

“They were excited to see some of their teachers, some of the other campus members that they are used to seeing, excited to have the school supplies and run into some of their friends, so everybody had a great day,” Kerr said.

There was tons of fun to be had including a dunk tank, food trucks, and even a petting zoo.

Goodwill also contributed lots of back-to-school essentials that students were able to pick out, all free of charge.

“I think there was 400 backpacks that we gave out today,” Kerr said. “Then there were school supplies. Students got to come and kind of shop for the school supplies that they needed so that they can have those for Monday morning.”

The Sherman cheerleaders offered free finger painting as well.

“People were excited to come back and celebrate the start of school,” Kerr said. “They’re excited to meet the students and help those students have a successful year by providing some of the supplies that they needed. So we just want to thank the community for all their support.”

