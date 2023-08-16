Ada man allegedly shoots and kills brother, police say

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his brother, in front of a child.

A report from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office states when deputies arrived at a home on County Road 1530, they found a man’s body face down. He had been shot in the face and through the arm and into the chest.

The man was identified as Paul Carpenter.

John Carpenter was sitting in a bedroom in the house and deputies said he called out to them and told them his brother had kicked his door in, so he shot him.

OSBI is investigating the shooting.

According to the report, Carpenter was arrested for multiple county warrants.

