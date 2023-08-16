Ardmore City Schools focus on safety as students return

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With the first day nearing, Ardmore City Schools Superintendent Jill Day says this year the district is excited to make their schools safer.

“We’re getting bids, we’re in the very early stages of moving to key fobs for all of our exterior [and] interior doors on all of our campuses,” Day said.

A safety grant from the Southern Oklahoma Memorial Foundation is making that happen.

Currently teachers are asked to keep doors closed and locked.

“Little things can happen that you forget,” Day said. “This system will be set up to where it locks automatically. It will also have a security program on it where if there’s an intruder there’s a button in the office that can be pushed that makes sure a door is not open, or a door is locked, and alerts the office if there’s a problem.”

Teachers are also participating in a mentor program, where at weekly meetings every teacher in the grade level can work together to make sure every kid in the grade level is on the same page.

“You know, I taught this objective and man my kids just didn’t get it, and teacher b over here taught it and was a wiz. That doesn’t mean this teacher’s bad, this teacher’s good, but they can compare notes. ‘What was your approach, how did you structure that lesson?’”

Day said mentorships like this will help keep teachers at the district longer.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.