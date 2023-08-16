Ardmore Police investigate Monday night shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating after approximately 30-40 shots were fired into a home on D St. NW.

Police said a man was home when it happened around 10 p.m. Monday night, but he was not hurt.

Police said the man is not cooperating with the investigators, telling police he “slept through it all.”

News 12 will continue to follow this story.

