Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ardmore Police investigate Monday night shooting

(Canva)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating after approximately 30-40 shots were fired into a home on D St. NW.

Police said a man was home when it happened around 10 p.m. Monday night, but he was not hurt.

Police said the man is not cooperating with the investigators, telling police he “slept through it all.”

News 12 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it was what Durant Animal Control thinks, small animals could be in danger.
Exotic creature may be on the loose in Durant
A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
One man dead in possible drunk driving crash
An altercation outside of Juba Pizza Bar led to one person being stabbed.
Weekend stabbing at Bonham bar leaves one injured
Johnston County inmate now back in custody after escaping Monday night
Johnston County jail escapee captured

Latest News

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children...
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to become available to Grayson County kids
John Brewer plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing more than $21,000 from the Hugo Library.
Former Hugo Library board president pleads guilty to embezzlement
Ardmore kids started school Wednesday morning, and News 12 visited with the district’s smallest...
Ardmore preschoolers and kindergartners ready to take on the school year
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Bryan County man exonerated in shooting death of brother, court records say