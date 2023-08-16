Texoma Local
Ardmore preschoolers and kindergartners ready to take on the school year

Ardmore kids started school Wednesday morning, and News 12 visited with the district’s smallest...
Ardmore kids started school Wednesday morning, and News 12 visited with the district’s smallest scholars about what they’re looking forward to this year.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore kids started school Wednesday morning, and News 12 visited with the district’s smallest scholars about what they’re looking forward to this year.

A line wrapped around the schoolyard and into the Will Rogers Learning Center parking lot around 7:30 a.m.

The preschoolers and kindergartners at Will Rogers told News 12 they’re so excited to start school, and brought their curiosity to both the classroom and their interviews with our reporter.

Kindergarteners showed off their backpacks and expressed how they’re looking forward to learning math, saying it’s the most fun school subject.

Ardmore superintendent Jill Day is asking Ardmore drivers to be patient as the district adjusts to the new grade learning center system.

