Caddo Bruins Preview

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bruins are bringing the energy to 2023. After a 7-4 campaign and a second-round playoff berth a year ago, Caddo Football is ready to run it back in head coach Trenton Harmon’s second season. Which just has one main goal going into week one.

On the field the Bruins will look to their veteran skill players, who have helped cultivate a strong chemistry within the team, to help lead them this fall. Creating more strengths than weaknesses for this team according to the Caddo players.

As the Bruins gear up for the new year, Coaches know that if this unit can come together and play as one, they can achieve any goals they set out to accomplish.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.