Denison Yellow Jackets Preview

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are ready to take the next step in 2023.

The Jackets went 5-5 last year and just barely missed the playoffs. This year, they have tons of experience back on the roster including four of the five in the offensive line and two talented running backs. That should be a good start for a team ready to move ahead.

The Jackets have been itching to get back to the playoffs and they have a team that could get them there despite playing in a loaded 8-team district. The Jackets have their sights set on some big things this year.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.