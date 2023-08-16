Texoma Local
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to become available to Grayson County kids

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children...
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - United Way of Grayson County is in the process of becoming the Grayson County Dolly Parton Imagination Library local affiliate.

According to a social media post, Grayson County kids will soon be able to register and receive a free book delivered to their house until their fifth birthday.

To support the Imagination Library of Grayson County, you can visit the Panda Express at Town Center in Sherman on August 18th, or eat at McAlister’s in Sherman from 5 to 10 p.m. on August 22nd.

Online contributions are also being accepted anytime. Just under $27 provides a year of books to a child in our community.

