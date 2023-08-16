Firefighters battle wildfire near Stringtown

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The heat and dry weather are making prime conditions for grass and wildfires.

According to a social media post, firefighters in Atoka County were busy Tuesday, battling a wildfire in a wooded area. It happened on Halfbank Rd. and Walthal Rd., southeast of Stringtown.

Trees and brush went up in flames. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Wildland fire on Halfbank rd and Walthal rd. Stringtown Fire and Atoka Fire on scene. Posted by Atoka County E911 on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

