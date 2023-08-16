Texoma Local
Firefighters battle wildfire near Stringtown

The heat and dry weather are making prime conditions for grass and wildfires.
The heat and dry weather are making prime conditions for grass and wildfires.(Atoka County E911 Facebook)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The heat and dry weather are making prime conditions for grass and wildfires.

According to a social media post, firefighters in Atoka County were busy Tuesday, battling a wildfire in a wooded area. It happened on Halfbank Rd. and Walthal Rd., southeast of Stringtown.

Trees and brush went up in flames. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Wildland fire on Halfbank rd and Walthal rd. Stringtown Fire and Atoka Fire on scene.

Posted by Atoka County E911 on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

