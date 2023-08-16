Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

First day of school in Ada

The dog days of summer are over, and class is back in session for Ada kids.
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The dog days of summer are over, and class is back in session for Ada kids.

“I’m looking forward to the classes and meeting new people,” said Kaison Callahan, a junior at Ada High School.

“I guess just try not to stress so much. we’re only seniors once,” Senior Emily Ingram said.

The seniors News 12 spoke to today told us they’re excited about this last year, and they are planning to make it count by participating in school activities and making as many memories with friends as they can.

“My friend over here, she wants to do everything, football games, senior sunrise this morning, senior sunset, homecoming, prom.” said Ada Senior Mikayla Atkinson.

“We joined the Roughriders so we’re excited to go in and support the Cougars on all our sports activities,” said Senior Birajah Black.

“We just want to be involved,” added Belem Amaya, also a senior. “They just like dress up for spirit things and basically just have fun.”

Some students say they’re a little nervous for the year.

“My schedule has changed like 3 times and I don’t even know where to go after my first class,” Black said.

But there’s a lot to look forward to.

“I’m really excited to be in performing arts again, we’re gonna do Addams Family,” Ingram said.

“I’m just hoping to kind of write more, and just get through it, graduate” said Atkinson.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it was what Durant Animal Control thinks, small animals could be in danger.
Exotic creature may be on the loose in Durant
One man dead in possible drunk driving crash
An altercation outside of Juba Pizza Bar led to one person being stabbed.
Weekend stabbing at Bonham bar leaves one injured
Francisco Jacal was booked into the Grayson County Jail after he attempted to evade police in...
Collinsville Police make DWI arrest after pursuit
Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who has something wrapped around their head, going...
Deputies investigate Dollar General burglary in Bells

Latest News

Parts of US 69-75, just south of Caddo, opened back up after all lanes were closed because of a...
US-69-75 open after hazardous materials crash closed both lanes
News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
New allegations emerge about Howe city officials
News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
New allegations emerge about Howe city officials
Fannin County judge shares details about the courthouse's code violations.
Fannin Co. Courthouse faces code violations