First day of school in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The dog days of summer are over, and class is back in session for Ada kids.

“I’m looking forward to the classes and meeting new people,” said Kaison Callahan, a junior at Ada High School.

“I guess just try not to stress so much. we’re only seniors once,” Senior Emily Ingram said.

The seniors News 12 spoke to today told us they’re excited about this last year, and they are planning to make it count by participating in school activities and making as many memories with friends as they can.

“My friend over here, she wants to do everything, football games, senior sunrise this morning, senior sunset, homecoming, prom.” said Ada Senior Mikayla Atkinson.

“We joined the Roughriders so we’re excited to go in and support the Cougars on all our sports activities,” said Senior Birajah Black.

“We just want to be involved,” added Belem Amaya, also a senior. “They just like dress up for spirit things and basically just have fun.”

Some students say they’re a little nervous for the year.

“My schedule has changed like 3 times and I don’t even know where to go after my first class,” Black said.

But there’s a lot to look forward to.

“I’m really excited to be in performing arts again, we’re gonna do Addams Family,” Ingram said.

“I’m just hoping to kind of write more, and just get through it, graduate” said Atkinson.

