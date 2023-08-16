Former Hugo Library board president pleads guilty to embezzlement

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - The former president of the Hugo Library board will do no jail time for stealing more than $21,000 from the library.

According to court documents, John Brewer, 43, pled guilty to embezzling the money, and was sentenced to four years probation. He will also have to repay the library.

Brewer stole the money over a two and a half year period, by writing himself checks using other board members’ names or by making cash withdrawals, court documents state.

Brewer resigned from the library board shortly before charges were filed last year.

