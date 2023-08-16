Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Last week, Governor Greg Abbott signed an $18 billion property tax cut for Texas property owners.

Texas State Representative, Reggie Smith, said the state can give $18 billion back to taxpayers because of the state’s $33 billion surplus.

“We’re very excited about what all it’s going to do for Texas property owners,” Smith said.

Smith said part of the Texas Property Tax Cut Bill would raise the existing homestead exemption significantly.

“Taking the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000,” Smith said.

For property owners over 65, it would be $110,000 in addition to their over 65 exceptions.

The total package is $18 billion and Smith said $13 billion of that would go toward ISD and maintenance and operation tax compressions.

“Which is the largest part of the tax bill that most of our folks see,” Smith said.

If approved, taxpayers would pay less in ISD taxes and the state would make up the difference.

Grayson County Chief Appraiser, Shawn Coker, used ShermanISD as an example.

”The taxable property value loss due to the $100K homestead exemption for Sherman ISD is around $250 million less than they would have had without the change,” Coker said.

Coker said he certified both homestead exemption options to the districts.

“So they will have the information when developing their budgets,” Coker said, “The assumption is that the majority of taxpayers of Texas will be in favor of this change.”

Smith said he is excited for Texas property owners to have the opportunity to vote on the package.

“To vote on it, pass it, support it so that we could give the money back to taxpayers,” Smith said.

The Texas Property Tax Relief Package will be on the ballot this November.

