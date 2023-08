SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County commissioners voted Tuesday to join the growing list of Texoma counties to issue a burn ban.

The ban prohibits outdoor burning for one week.

Commissioners will vote to extend or let it expire in seven days.

Here is the latest Burn Ban map for Texoma. Grayson county was added to the list this week. Posted by KXII-TV on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

