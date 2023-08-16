Texoma Local
Howe police release body cam footage of interview with Howe mayor

By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - “We’re hoping that the release of this interview that we conducted with Mayor McDonald will set the record straight so that the police department and the city can get on to more important business,” Howe PD’s Sgt. Keith Milks said.

On June 2nd, Howe Mayor Karla McDonald was called to the Howe police station about a suspected data leak.

This is body cam footage of McDonald being questioned by Sgt. Keith Milks and Police Chief Carl Hudman.

They asked McDonald about a leak in Howe PD’s report locator.

That included a document involving a council member, accused of a felony crime.

“That document has sensitive information about crimes that have been committed in the city, and we’re just trying to find out if it has been leaked outside the city,” Chief Carl Hudman replied.

“I didn’t give it to anybody,” answered Mayor Mcdonald.

Police said they were concerned that Mcdonald did share the information.

“We know that you accessed it. We know that you highlighted it. We know that you copied and possibly pasted it,” Hudman said.

Mcdonald’s attorney, Micah Belden wasn’t given this footage.

News 12 asked him about the sensitive document.

“The mayor has the power to review it if she’s given access to it, because she has police power as chief executive of the city in a strong mayor town,” Belden shared.

Belden said he believes Howe PD leaked the document prior to the June 2nd police interview in an attempt to sabotage the council member.

Howe PD refutes the narrative.

“This could have been thrown out there and muddied the water and made people look like fools. did we do that? Not one bit. We do what’s right,” Hudman stated.

McDonald stated she felt she was being interrogated.

“You can leave at any time. The door has been open. You can get an attorney. You can do whatever you want,” Hudman concluded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

