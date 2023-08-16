Local agencies celebrating new Wilson N. Jones owner

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, nearly 20 local agencies gathered in the Wilson N. Jones lobby to celebrate the hospital’s new owner, American Healthcare Systems.

Cedar Gikkiw Director of Business Development, Ronnette Goodman, said these agencies served lunch and passed out goody bags to WNJ employees as a way to congratulate them on the hospital’s bright future.

“We’ve had a lot of babies here, we’ve had a lot of surgeries here, it’s one of those hospitals that need to stay and we do want to be here and support,” Goodman said.

Goodman said these agencies are like family, all working together to take care of Texoma.

She hopes WNJ knows they are supported by the whole community as they start a new chapter with new owners.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.