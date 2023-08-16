Texoma Local
New information on the arrest of Durant Councilman

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -New details in the arrest of a Durant City Councilman earlier this month for driving under the influence.

A Durant Police officer observed a driver, later identified as Danny Sherrer, driving on the shoulder of the US 70 bypass around 3 a.m. on August 5th.

Sherrer was clocked at 47 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.

The officer asked the 72-year-old if he drank anything, Sherrer said he had one drink, seven hours prior.

The officer performed a field sobriety eye test on Sherrer.

Of six possible clues officers observe that indicate impairment, the Durant officer observed all 6.

The officer asked again, how much did you drink? Sherrer then said he had two drinks.

When asked if he had taken anything else that night, Sherrer said no.

The officer then asked Sherrer to do a walk-and-turn test.

Sherrer agreed and got out of the vehicle but said he could not perform the test because it was dark and he had bad balance. Then the officer asked him to do the leg stand test, where you stand on one leg for 30 seconds.

Sherrer attempted but used his arms for balance and put his leg down before the required time.

The officer also observed that Sherrer had watery, bloodshot eyes, thick-tongued speech, and was unsteady so he placed him under arrest.

Sherrer was then taken to the Bryan County Jail for a breathalyzer where he blew a 0.00.

During the inventory of his vehicle, the officer noticed a yeti-style cup that contained a light brown liquid that smelled like liquor.

Sherrer also agreed to take a blood test, Durant Police said it could take months before the results are in.

