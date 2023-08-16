From Record Lows...

Monday and Tuesday’s cooler air from the North really made its impact this morning with many areas setting new record lows for August 16. Wednesday is once again showing near normal high temperatures for this time of year. Unfortunately, that is all going to change very fast.

All that cooler air from the North was also drier air. Since drier air cools down and heats up faster than moist air, we will see temperatures skyrocket on Thursday. Winds are already in the process of rotating back out the South to bring in hotter air on Thursday. High temperatures for Thursday will be near 105 degrees. The record high for the next three days are 109, 108 and 107 respectively. Friday is set to be even hotter with high temperatures pushing 107.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for all Texas counties for Thursday and Friday. Expect Oklahoma counties to follow suit in the next 24 hours.

Hope everyone had a change to appreciate the cooler air the past two days and today. Because the triple digit heat that’s coming back looks like it will stick around for most of the remainder of August.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.