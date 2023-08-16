Texoma Local
STAAR results now available for parents, public

STAAR results example
STAAR results example(TEA)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As of Wednesday, students State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) scores from the 2022/2023 school year are available to families.

The results were delayed after students took a brand new test that went fully online for the first time and included new types of questions that are more open ended rather than all multiple choice.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the delay in results was only a product of the test being new. They say results will be available faster than ever in future years.

Across the state, the TEA is tracking only slight to no progress between 2022 scores and these latest numbers for 2023.

TEA STAAR results state wide
TEA STAAR results state wide(TEA)

In reading and language arts for all grades taking STAAR or STAAR End of Course exams (3-12 grade), the percent who met their grade level stayed the same compared to 2022 at 52%. The number is still an improvement from pre-pandemic levels of 47%.

In math, the number of students to meet their grade level between third and 12th grade, was a slight improvement from 2022. Forty-three percent of students met their grade level in 2023, it was 40% the year before. Before the pandemic, however, the number of students meeting their grade level in math was significantly higher at 50%.

Parents can visit the TEA online portal to view their child’s scores. Results are measured on an “Approaches”, “Meets”, “Masters” and “Does Not Meet” scale in relation to where a child should be for their grade.

STAAR results at the district or campus level can also be found on the TEA’s website.

KWTX’s Making the Grade investigative team is actively collecting and analyzing results for every public school in Central Texas. You can expect future in-depth reports on the latest STAAR performance.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

