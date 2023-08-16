Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TMC Medical Minutes- Burn Treatment- Minor

TMC Medical Minutes- Burn Treatment- Minor
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it was what Durant Animal Control thinks, small animals could be in danger.
Exotic creature may be on the loose in Durant
A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
One man dead in possible drunk driving crash
An altercation outside of Juba Pizza Bar led to one person being stabbed.
Weekend stabbing at Bonham bar leaves one injured
Johnston County inmate now back in custody after escaping Monday night
Johnston County jail escapee captured

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- Burn Treatment- Minor
TMC Medical Minutes- Burn Treatment- Minor
TMC Medical Minutes- Heat Rash
TMC Medical Minutes- Heat Rash
TMC Medical Minutes- Heat Rash
TMC Medical Minutes- Self-Esteem & Back to School