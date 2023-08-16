Texoma Local
US-69-75 open after hazardous materials crash closed both lanes

Parts of US 69-75, just south of Caddo, opened back up after all lanes were closed because of a hazardous materials crash Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Parts of US 69-75, just south of Caddo, opened back up after all lanes were closed because of a hazardous materials crash Tuesday morning.

A report from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said that the all lanes were opened up as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that by 6 p.m., the northbound lanes and one southbound lane were open.

Troopers say a chemical leak from one of the vehicles involved caused them to close a one mile radius around the crash.

OHP reported that one person suffered minor injuries, and they were treated and released.

Update 6:00 pm. NB lanes are open, one SB lane is open at this time. Bryan County: US 69 South of Caddo Stockyards....

Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Southeast Region on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

