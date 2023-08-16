US-69-75 open after hazardous materials crash closed both lanes
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Parts of US 69-75, just south of Caddo, opened back up after all lanes were closed because of a hazardous materials crash Tuesday morning.
A report from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said that the all lanes were opened up as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that by 6 p.m., the northbound lanes and one southbound lane were open.
Troopers say a chemical leak from one of the vehicles involved caused them to close a one mile radius around the crash.
OHP reported that one person suffered minor injuries, and they were treated and released.
