Ada man pleads guilty to drug charges

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man will spend time behind bars after he pled guilty to federal drug and firearm charges on Thursday.

According to an indictment from March 2022, Timothy Brown, 40, knowingly and intentionally possessed a quantity of meth with the intent to distribute it and knowingly possessed a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking.

A press release from The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma states that Brown entered into a guilty plea.

Brown is in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.