Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Authorities find the vehicle of suspects who shot a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

Suspects still at large
Terran Green, James Green
Terran Green, James Green(HOUSTON PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police have located the 2016 Ford Escape, the vehicle used by two suspects following the shooting of a Harris Couty Sherrif’s Office Deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34, And James Green, 37, who fled in the vehicle after shooting the deputy twice during the stop at 7:39 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 13600 block of Homestead Road.

EMS arrived and provided aid to the deputy until he was airlifted to a hospital.

HCSO Sherrif Ed Gonzalez said in a press conference that the deputy was in surgery and his condition was listed as critical but stable. The 29-year-old deputy was shot at least twice in his upper torso.

Terran Green is described as a Black man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

James Green is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Bryan County man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
The $18 billion property tax cut could impact local property owners.
Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you
News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
New allegations emerge about Howe city officials
Fannin County judge shares details about the courthouse's code violations.
Fannin Co. Courthouse faces code violations

Latest News

Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Bryan County man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
From Hunter Biden, to the Trump indictments, all the way to our nation’s dwindling social...
Congressman Pat Fallon holds town hall at Grayson College
A man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert one year ago, has been granted...
bradford
On June 2nd, Howe Mayor Karla McDonald was called to the Howe police station about a suspected...
Howe police release body cam footage of interview with Howe mayor