Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Broken Bow girl
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities in McCurtain County are asking for your help locating a missing teenage girl.
Alyssa Gilstrap, 16, of Broken Bow, went missing Saturday night. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is about 5 ft. 1, and 100 lbs. We’re told she left home on foot.
Anyone who lives near Thomas Rd. in Oakhill is asked to review their security cameras from 10:30 p.m. Saturday night to 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
If you have any information, call the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-3331.
