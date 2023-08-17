Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Broken Bow girl

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities in McCurtain County are asking for your help locating a missing teenage girl.

Alyssa Gilstrap, 16, of Broken Bow, went missing Saturday night. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is about 5 ft. 1, and 100 lbs. We’re told she left home on foot.

Anyone who lives near Thomas Rd. in Oakhill is asked to review their security cameras from 10:30 p.m. Saturday night to 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

If you have any information, call the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-3331.

