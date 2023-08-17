Boating while intoxicated with minor changes to state felony Sept. 1

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -In a couple of weeks, many new laws will take effect in Texas, including House Bill 1163.

House Bill 1163 makes it a state jail felony to boat while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 on board.

Smith County Game Warden Zach Temple says this is something that needed to be done for quite some time.

“It used to be a class B misdemeanor, boating while intoxicated; now, when there is a child involved under 15 years of age, it’s now a state jail felony like it is driving while intoxicated. We’ve been expecting this for a while and glad the law is finally passed. We need it,” Temple said.

According to BoatUS.Org, operating a boat while intoxicated affects balance, impairs judgement and slows down reaction time.

“People don’t realize boating while intoxicated is driving while intoxicated, it’s just obviously on the water,” Temple said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says alcohol is the leading contributing factor in all boating accidents. Over 5,000 boating accidents occur in the U.S. every year. Roughly 650 of those accidents are fatal. From January 2021 to April 2021 there was a 40% increase in boating accidents compared to the same time period the previous year.

“Boating accidents and boating while intoxicated, we deal with that every summer,” Temple said.

Starting September 1, boating while intoxicated with a child under 15 will be punishable by six months to two years in state jail and a maximum $10,000 fine.

“When people understand that hey, the risk is higher as far as if you get caught. It’s a felony now that it’s going to keep people hopefully from hurting someone that is on their boat or somebody else,” Temple said.

If convicted, you will no longer be able to possess a firearm, vote, receive social security benefits or housing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.