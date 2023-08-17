Bryan County man charged with defrauding two homeowners

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man was charged with defrauding two homeowners after he was hired to install septic systems.

According to court documents, Nathan Sexton, 36, took nearly $14,000 from the homeowners, one in Bennington, and one in Bokchito.

In one case, Sexton allegedly installed a septic system that had half the capacity that what was paid for, knowing it would fail. In the second case, he installed a septic system without the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) approval, as required by a suit with the DEQ earlier this year.

Sexton was charged with two felony counts of obtaining money by trick or deception. He faces up to six years in prison, if convicted.

