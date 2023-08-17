Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Cactus Dry and Desert Hot!

Record breaking heat will continue Fri-Sat
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Excessive Heat Warnings/Heat Advisories are in effect through Saturday.

Intense heat has returned to Texoma, with Phoenix-style numbers up to 111 degrees recorded at Marietta and Ringling. Thankfully, it’s a dry heat so the Heat Indexes and the air temperatures are about the same, but these are extreme and dangerous conditions for Texoma. Looking ahead, it’s going to be a clear and warm night with lows in the 70s, winds will run southeast at 5 to 10. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect tomorrow and Saturday, look for sunny skies with intense heat of 103 degrees east to 110 degrees west and a south-southwesterly wind at 10 to 15 mph. FIRE DANGER is very high and outdoor burning is discouraged. In fact, a portion of Carter County, Oklahoma and most of north Texas is under a Burn Ban.

Record heat is possible through Sunday, the culprit is standard fare for summer heat waves, a very strong upper high which will be over our skies for the next three days.

Both the GFS and Euro models shift the high a bit to the east by early next week, so our high temperatures should come down a few degrees, but they will likely peak at 100-or-better each afternoon. There’s no significant chance for rain through the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
The $18 billion property tax cut could impact local property owners.
Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
New details in the arrest of a Durant City Councilman earlier this month for driving under the...
New information on the arrest of Durant Councilman
News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
New allegations emerge about Howe city officials

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 8/17/2023
Full Morning Weather 8/17/2023
Evening Forecast - Wed, Aug 16
Texoma Burn Ban Map 8/15/23
Grayson County now under burn ban
Evening Forecast - Mon, Aug 14