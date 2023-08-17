Cactus Dry and Desert Hot!

Excessive Heat Warnings/Heat Advisories are in effect through Saturday.

Intense heat has returned to Texoma, with Phoenix-style numbers up to 111 degrees recorded at Marietta and Ringling. Thankfully, it’s a dry heat so the Heat Indexes and the air temperatures are about the same, but these are extreme and dangerous conditions for Texoma. Looking ahead, it’s going to be a clear and warm night with lows in the 70s, winds will run southeast at 5 to 10. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect tomorrow and Saturday, look for sunny skies with intense heat of 103 degrees east to 110 degrees west and a south-southwesterly wind at 10 to 15 mph. FIRE DANGER is very high and outdoor burning is discouraged. In fact, a portion of Carter County, Oklahoma and most of north Texas is under a Burn Ban.

Record heat is possible through Sunday, the culprit is standard fare for summer heat waves, a very strong upper high which will be over our skies for the next three days.

Both the GFS and Euro models shift the high a bit to the east by early next week, so our high temperatures should come down a few degrees, but they will likely peak at 100-or-better each afternoon. There’s no significant chance for rain through the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

