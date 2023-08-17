Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Congressman Pat Fallon holds town hall at Grayson College

Congressman Pat Fallon addressed several hot topics at his town hall on Wednesday night.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - From Hunter Biden, to the Trump indictments, all the way to our nation’s dwindling social security reserve, Congressman Pat Fallon addressed several hot topics at his town hall on Wednesday night.

“We need more people to demand accountability from not just me, but from all elected officials all the way from school board up to the presidency,” Fallon said.

One of the main points he touched on was Texas’ issue at the border.

“There are 4 million people trying to get into this country the right way from all over the world,” Fallon said. “Most of those very good people have to wait nine or ten years in order to get here, so I don’t want to have mass unlawful migration where those good people that do it the right way have to wait even longer.”

Citizens also had the opportunity to ask questions. One citizen asked how Fallon is reaching younger generations.

“The college kids that come to an event like this: let’s say there’s 50 kids there, there’s probably 40 that don’t agree with what I’m telling them,” Fallon said. “You can bring the mountain to Moses, Moses to the mountain, and you can reach them if they want to be reached. It’s hard if they don’t show up at all.”

One young man who showed up is political science major Jacob Alonzo. He says that it’s important for the younger Texomans to value and take part in every step of the democratic process of our country.

“I’m a really huge sucker on not just voting in presidential elections, but voting on all the other ones, because, honestly, when it comes to local elections, they are by far more important,” Alonzo said.

Fallon was also very outspoken about the state of the nation’s budget, and said that we may be looking forward to a government shutdown later this year if the democrats and republicans can’t reach common ground.

“We have a divided government with the Republicans in control of the House and the Democrats control the White House and the Senate, so I can definitely see an impasse,” Fallon said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it was what Durant Animal Control thinks, small animals could be in danger.
Exotic creature may be on the loose in Durant
A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
One man dead in possible drunk driving crash
An altercation outside of Juba Pizza Bar led to one person being stabbed.
Weekend stabbing at Bonham bar leaves one injured
Johnston County inmate now back in custody after escaping Monday night
Johnston County jail escapee captured

Latest News

Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Bryan County man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
A man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert one year ago, has been granted...
bradford
On June 2nd, Howe Mayor Karla McDonald was called to the Howe police station about a suspected...
Howe police release body cam footage of interview with Howe mayor
On June 2nd, Howe Mayor Karla McDonald was called to the Howe police station about a suspected...
Howe police release body cam footage of interview with Howe mayor