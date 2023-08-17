Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.(Fairbanks Police Department)
By Nolin Ainsworth and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Two people from Tennessee who were visiting Alaska were reported missing last week after not checking out of their vacation rental or making their return flight home.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday to police, who called on the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers to help investigate the case.

Authorities said police found the couple’s luggage still in their vacation rental in Fairbanks.

Troopers located their rental Jeep Compass Saturday evening at Chena Hot Springs Resort, a popular destination about 60 miles outside of Fairbanks.

Troopers began searching the area with helicopters, small unmanned aircraft systems and ATVs. Chena Hot Springs Resort, Wilderness Search and Rescue and PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs are assisting with the search.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
The $18 billion property tax cut could impact local property owners.
Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
New allegations emerge about Howe city officials
New details in the arrest of a Durant City Councilman earlier this month for driving under the...
New information on the arrest of Durant Councilman

Latest News

Authorities said the UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was hit and flipped over on...
UPS truck rear ended by semitruck on interstate highway
The main charge Trump faces in Georgia: 'Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.'...
RICO's long legal history
An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in...
Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,
Authorities apprehend one suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy