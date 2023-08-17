Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant residents frustrated with Rodeo Rd. Bridge

In the past 6 months, police have reported more than 10 semi’s getting stuck on the bridge.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant residents are frustrated with the Rodeo Road Bridge and the possible dangers it brings.

They tell News 12 they chance an accident every time they cross over.

“It’s very scary,” Janie Galvan said.

Galvan said because the bridge is so steep, it’s hard to see who’s coming from the other side, “twice I have gone over the bridge and right on top I have almost hit.”

It’s a single-lane bridge, so one motorist has to back up to let the other one go through.

“It’s a long way for us to go around,” Galvan said.

But sometimes motorists do have to use a different route when semi-trucks get stuck on the bridge, in spite of signs warning them not to cross.

“We as the city have increased the amount of signage for early detection for the semis,” Durant Sgt. Nick Spencer said.

Durant City officials said they’ve even reached out to GPS providers, “to help make them aware of the issue because it’s truly the reason why the semis wind up there in the first place,” Spencer said.

In the past 6 months, police have reported more than 10 semi’s getting stuck on the bridge.

“The avoidance of following the signs, typically a citation is [written] for failing to obey official traffic control device,” Spencer said.

Residents tell us once a semi gets stuck, it can take hours to get it cleared.

“They typically require a heavy wrecker to come, and that takes some time to get a heavy wrecker,” said Spencer.

“I just hope that they get all this situated and fixed so we don’t have to worry about possibly the bridge collapsing and somebody getting killed on it,” resident Kim Juelch said.

There has been discussion of rehabilitating the bridge, but the city said right now there are no plans to do so.

“It’s not going to get any better with all these 80-something houses behind us,” Juelch said.

The city said while the bridge is historical, it remains structurally sound.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
The $18 billion property tax cut could impact local property owners.
Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
New details in the arrest of a Durant City Councilman earlier this month for driving under the...
New information on the arrest of Durant Councilman
News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
New allegations emerge about Howe city officials

Latest News

Nate Strauch, spokesperson for the city said the company has applied for a permit to retrofit...
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Sherman
A new study reports the app is harming children's attention spans.
‘TikTok Brain’: Studies say the app is damaging kid’s minds
A new study reports the app is harming children's attention spans.
‘Tik Tok Brain’: Studies say the app is damaging kid's minds
With so many county roads, and livestock around, you might wonder, what happens if an animal...
What happens when Livestock escape and cause a car wreck?
With so many county roads, and livestock around, you might wonder, what happens if an animal...
What happens when Livestock escape and cause a car wreck?