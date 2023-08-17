Durant residents frustrated with Rodeo Rd. Bridge

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant residents are frustrated with the Rodeo Road Bridge and the possible dangers it brings.

They tell News 12 they chance an accident every time they cross over.

“It’s very scary,” Janie Galvan said.

Galvan said because the bridge is so steep, it’s hard to see who’s coming from the other side, “twice I have gone over the bridge and right on top I have almost hit.”

It’s a single-lane bridge, so one motorist has to back up to let the other one go through.

“It’s a long way for us to go around,” Galvan said.

But sometimes motorists do have to use a different route when semi-trucks get stuck on the bridge, in spite of signs warning them not to cross.

“We as the city have increased the amount of signage for early detection for the semis,” Durant Sgt. Nick Spencer said.

Durant City officials said they’ve even reached out to GPS providers, “to help make them aware of the issue because it’s truly the reason why the semis wind up there in the first place,” Spencer said.

In the past 6 months, police have reported more than 10 semi’s getting stuck on the bridge.

“The avoidance of following the signs, typically a citation is [written] for failing to obey official traffic control device,” Spencer said.

Residents tell us once a semi gets stuck, it can take hours to get it cleared.

“They typically require a heavy wrecker to come, and that takes some time to get a heavy wrecker,” said Spencer.

“I just hope that they get all this situated and fixed so we don’t have to worry about possibly the bridge collapsing and somebody getting killed on it,” resident Kim Juelch said.

There has been discussion of rehabilitating the bridge, but the city said right now there are no plans to do so.

“It’s not going to get any better with all these 80-something houses behind us,” Juelch said.

The city said while the bridge is historical, it remains structurally sound.

