TEXAS (KXII) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a voluntary conservation notice for Thursday.

In a tweet, the organization asked Texans to reduce electric use, if safe to do so, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

(1/2) TXANS Update—8/17/23: ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for 3 – 8 p.m. today, Aug. 17, due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, & lower reserves due to low wind generation. Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/nw93lbvaJ3 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) August 17, 2023

(2/2) TXANS Update—8/17/23: ERCOT is not currently in emergency operations. For more information, energy-saving tips, and to sign up for #TXANS notifications, visit https://t.co/75DJRJjB5n — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) August 17, 2023

