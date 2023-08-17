Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’

FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic snacks from Buc-ee's.(WVLT)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company is currently looking to hire a hungry traveler who enjoys their snacks.

According to FinanceBuzz, an informational website, its team is looking to hire a snack taste taster to try 25 popular foods from Buc-ee’s.

“We want to pay you to eat snacks. At FinanceBuzz, we help people save and spend their money wisely, and we want to know which foods are worth the bread,” the company shared.

If selected, the taste tester will reportedly get paid $1,000 plus $250 to cover the cost of snacks and merchandise.

The company said those interested in applying must live near or be willing to travel to a Buc-ee’s location. This person would also have to be willing to try almost any snack the store offers.

“We’ll give you a shopping list and count on you to document your experience through written product reviews and photographs,” the company said.

The taste taster’s notes will then be used for an upcoming story shared by FinanceBuzz.

More information regarding the opening can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
The $18 billion property tax cut could impact local property owners.
Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
New details in the arrest of a Durant City Councilman earlier this month for driving under the...
New information on the arrest of Durant Councilman
News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
New allegations emerge about Howe city officials

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Arrest warrants were served Thursday in California, Texas and Hawaii, said Robert Tripp,...
Authorities charge 10 current and former California police officers in corruption case
Sources tell Arizona's Family that an IRS agent was accidentally shot and killed by another...
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at gun range
Nate Strauch, spokesperson for the city said the company has applied for a permit to retrofit...
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Sherman