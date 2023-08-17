Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter Tigers Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Someone call Marty McFly, because the Gunter Tigers are looking to run it back again in 2023. After a picture perfect 16-0 season, capped off with their third state championship in the last seven years, Gunter Football is now preparing for yet another title defense.

Although they’re more than grateful for how last season played out, they’ve already put that memory in the rearview mirror as they look ahead to this fall.

In order to do so, Gunter will have to start out of the gate fast. With a tough non-district schedule aimed at making the Tigers battle tested for anything the season may bring.

At the end of the day, coach Fieszel knows if his team sticks to the Tiger brand of football, they’ll be able to accomplish any goal they set for themselves.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
If it was what Durant Animal Control thinks, small animals could be in danger.
Exotic creature may be on the loose in Durant
One man dead in possible drunk driving crash
An altercation outside of Juba Pizza Bar led to one person being stabbed.
Weekend stabbing at Bonham bar leaves one injured
Johnston County inmate now back in custody after escaping Monday night
Johnston County jail escapee captured

Latest News

Tishomingo Indians Preview
Tishomingo Indians Preview
Tishomingo Indians Preview
Tishomingo Indians Preview
Denison Yellow Jackets Preview
Denison Yellow Jackets Preview
Gunter Tigers Preview
Gunter Tigers Preview