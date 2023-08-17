Gunter Tigers Preview

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Someone call Marty McFly, because the Gunter Tigers are looking to run it back again in 2023. After a picture perfect 16-0 season, capped off with their third state championship in the last seven years, Gunter Football is now preparing for yet another title defense.

Although they’re more than grateful for how last season played out, they’ve already put that memory in the rearview mirror as they look ahead to this fall.

In order to do so, Gunter will have to start out of the gate fast. With a tough non-district schedule aimed at making the Tigers battle tested for anything the season may bring.

At the end of the day, coach Fieszel knows if his team sticks to the Tiger brand of football, they’ll be able to accomplish any goal they set for themselves.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.