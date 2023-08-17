Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in

Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.(Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) – A man in Nevada caught an unusually massive fish in the Humboldt River.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.

The department said the fish was over 36 inches long with a 23-inch girth.

Gonzales caught the fish on the Humboldt River in Eureka County in central Nevada.

Gonzales told the department it took him over an hour to reel the massive fish in.

Officials said it was a record for the area.

Carps, on average, weigh between 8 to 10 pounds, but they can grow much larger. The world record catch was landed in 1987 when a carp weighing 75 pounds, 11 ounces was caught in France.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
The $18 billion property tax cut could impact local property owners.
Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
New details in the arrest of a Durant City Councilman earlier this month for driving under the...
New information on the arrest of Durant Councilman
News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
New allegations emerge about Howe city officials

Latest News

Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Nathan Sexton, 36, was charged with defrauding two homeowners after he was hired to install...
Bryan County man charged with defrauding two homeowners
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
FILE - Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI,...
Utah man shot by FBI brandished gun and frightened Google Fiber subcontractors in 2018, man says