Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Sherman

Nate Strauch, spokesperson for the city said the company has applied for a permit to retrofit the space that was once a realty office.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -People are curious about what’s going into the empty space next to the Best Buy at Sherman Town Center.

The City of Sherman said ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ is coming to town.

Nate Strauch, spokesperson for the city said the company has applied for a permit to retrofit the space that was once a realty office.

Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

“It’s been really fun to watch the success of ‘Crumbl Cookies’ it has had since they opened up in that area so now to be adding another dessert-themed business in that same general location that people are really excited about,” Strauch said, “it just going to go that much further to making that area a little dessert corner of Sherman.”

‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ has over 500 bakery locations.

