Sherman Police Department reminds residents of safe exchange place

There are two parking spots at the station dedicated to safe exchanges.
There are two parking spots at the station dedicated to safe exchanges.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Earlier this week, News 12 reported a FaceBook marketplace exchange in Bryan County that went wrong.

Sherman Police Sergeant, Brett Mullen, said the department now wants to remind residents that its parking lot is a safe place for these exchanges.

“The two spaces are outlined with green paint and signs, so you can see where it’s at,” Mullen said, “It is located directly in front of surveillance video and then it is monitored 24/7 within dispatch.”

Mullen said asking a person to meet at the police station may also cause someone with bad intentions to back out.

These spots are open to the public at any time.

If there is an emergency, be sure to call 9-1-1.

