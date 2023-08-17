‘TikTok Brain’: Studies say the app is damaging kid’s minds

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - ‘TikTok Brain’ - a new study reports the app is hurting the brains and attention spans of children.

Licensed Counselor, Leigh Richardson, said the condition is caused by spending long periods scrolling on rapid-fire, short videos.

“The study looked at the impact of the way that TikTok sends information,” Richardson said.

The brief but endless content that is only a click away causes a dopamine release.

“Dopamine is a neurotransmitter, and it’s a really feel-good neurotransmitter,” Richardson said.

The more we scroll, the more dopamine we get and the more we want to keep scrolling. Mental Health Expert, Dr. Vince Callahan, said this is what is happening with children and tik tok.

“It is an addiction,” Dr. Callahan said.

An addiction that is hurting children’s attention spans, which can be seen in the classroom.

“Our brain goes to what it thinks is important,” Dr. Callahan said, “If I love dopamine, which our brains do, I think that’s more important than anything else.”

Which makes the desire to scroll greater than the need to study.

“Now I’m not paying attention in school, because I’m thinking about what just happened on TikTok,” Dr. Callahan said.

Parents can help fix this, but only over time, it can not just be taken away immediately.

“You’re going to get a very adverse reaction, just like you would a drug addict telling them you’re going to go cold turkey,” Dr. Callahan said.

Instead, experts recommend weaning children off of the screens. One helpful tool can be placing app limits.

With a few short clicks on your kid’s devices, parents can add a limit on their social apps, like TikTok. They can choose the amount of time they can watch each day so parents can control the distraction.

