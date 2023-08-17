Tishomingo Indians Preview

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Tishomingo Indians are coming off their best season in a decade.

The Indians got off to a hot start last season, suffered through some key injuries and ended up 4-6, just outside of the playoffs. This year, the Indians have several players coming back including a big offensive line and some firepower in the backfield, making this team a true competitor heading into the upcoming season.

Tishomingo has had some tough seasons in the recent past, but this group seems determined to put an end to that. A winning record could be on the horizon and that’s what this team is striving for, as they look to put Tishomingo football back on the map.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.