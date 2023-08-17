Texoma Local
Tishomingo Indians Preview

Tishomingo Indians Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Tishomingo Indians are coming off their best season in a decade.

The Indians got off to a hot start last season, suffered through some key injuries and ended up 4-6, just outside of the playoffs. This year, the Indians have several players coming back including a big offensive line and some firepower in the backfield, making this team a true competitor heading into the upcoming season.

Tishomingo has had some tough seasons in the recent past, but this group seems determined to put an end to that. A winning record could be on the horizon and that’s what this team is striving for, as they look to put Tishomingo football back on the map.

