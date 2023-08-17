What happens when Livestock escape and cause a car wreck?

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) - Land and livestock, Texoma has plenty of both.

With so many county roads, and livestock around, you might wonder, what happens if an animal gets loose and is hit by a driver ?

Well it depends.

Grayson County is closed range, which means livestock are required to be fenced in.

So, the owner of the animals could be held liable for damages if their livestock escaped and caused a car wreck.

“I’ve had one animal killed on the highway in my entire life,” Grayson County rancher Ben Wible said.

Wible lost a bull that had wandered off his property.

“There was some, I suppose, dove hunters left a gate open and the bull went out and he crossed Highway 289 about a half a mile up to go fight with a bull on the other man’s property on the other side of the highway,” Wible shared.

The bull was struck by a passing vehicle.

Wible said no one was hurt, but he suffered a great loss.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s office, as long as the livestock was fenced in, the owner wouldn’t face criminal charges.

If the driver wants damages covered, they will have to go to civil court.

So, Wible went to court.

“The Justice of Peace wanted to be fair and awarded the man $680,” he continued.

If you own livestock, Wible said get them insured.

“They paid up to $1,000 on that bull that got killed,”

When you’re driving around county roads, be careful.

“I try to mow that because you’ll see a calf on the side of the road, but if that grass is right up by the pavement or the rock. They’ll just step out in front of you and won’t see them in time to stop,” Wible said.

