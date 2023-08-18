Ada Cougars Preview

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Cougars made a big jump last football season. Ada went 7-4 anad made the playoffs a year removed from a 3-7 season.

This proud football program has a deep history of winning and winning big and that will never change. Now, this team wants to take the next step after a first round exit last season.

Climbing towards the top has a real chance to happen quickly for this team. Ada brings back an experienced defense that proved to be able to keep the Coogs in every game. There are some talented players on offense on the way, but O’Steen says it could take some time before they develop into what he expects them to be.

