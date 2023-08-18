Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ada Cougars Preview

Ada Cougars Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Cougars made a big jump last football season. Ada went 7-4 anad made the playoffs a year removed from a 3-7 season.

This proud football program has a deep history of winning and winning big and that will never change. Now, this team wants to take the next step after a first round exit last season.

Climbing towards the top has a real chance to happen quickly for this team. Ada brings back an experienced defense that proved to be able to keep the Coogs in every game. There are some talented players on offense on the way, but O’Steen says it could take some time before they develop into what he expects them to be.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
The $18 billion property tax cut could impact local property owners.
Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
New details in the arrest of a Durant City Councilman earlier this month for driving under the...
New information on the arrest of Durant Councilman
On June 2nd, Howe Mayor Karla McDonald was called to the Howe police station about a suspected...
Howe police release body cam footage of interview with Howe mayor

Latest News

S&S-Howe Volleyball Highlights
S&S-Howe Volleyball Highlights
Bells-Sanger Volleyball Highlights
Bells-Sanger Volleyball Highlights
Honey Grove Warriors Preview
Honey Grove Warriors Preview
S&S-Howe Volleyball Highlights
S&S-Howe Volleyball Highlights