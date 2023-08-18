Texoma Local
Ardmore attorney indicted accused of fabricating documents

Jason May from 2019 KXII interview.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore attorney Jason May has been indicted by a multicounty grand jury for offering false or forged instruments for recordation.

In 2019 the Ardmore Police Department conducted a traffic stop in which they seized approximately $370,000 in drug money.

District 21 District Attorney Greg Mashburn said the driver of the vehicle was charged and May entered his appearance on the criminal case the civil forfeiture cases.

Mashburn said throughout the investigation, evidence was uncovered that led law enforcement to believe that Mr. May filed false or forged documents.

The case was conflicted out of Carter County and assigned by the Oklahoma Attorney General to District 21.

“Our prosecutors presented the case to the Grand Jury where they indicted Mr. May for filing false or forged documents,” Mashburn said.

The charge will be filed in Carter County District Court.

May Indictment
May Indictment(Dist. 21 DA's Office)

