Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Arrests made for burglary of Atoka storage building

Mandy Arington, Amber Williams, and Steven Mayo have been arrested for burglarizing storage...
Mandy Arington, Amber Williams, and Steven Mayo have been arrested for burglarizing storage buildings at the intersection of HWY 3 and Research Road.(Atoka County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Three people have been arrested for burglarizing storage buildings at the intersection of Highway 3 and Research Road.

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office said that Mandy Arington, Amber Williams, and Steven Mayo were arrested for grand larceny and burglary.

Mayo was given the additional charge of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress call at the storage buildings on August 1.

There, deputies found Arington and Williams running from the buildings.

Deputies detained the two women before finding Mayo inside one of the storage buildings.

Storage building renters identified property of theirs that was found in vehicles on the scene.

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who rents from the buildings and are missing items to reach out to them.

THREE ARRESTED FOR BURGALRY On August 1st, 2023, deputies from our office were notified of a burglary in progress at...

Posted by Atoka County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $18 billion property tax cut could impact local property owners.
Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you
Anyone who lives near Thomas Rd. in Oakhill is asked to review their security cameras from...
Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Broken Bow girl
Nathan Sexton, 36, was charged with defrauding two homeowners after he was hired to install...
Bryan County man charged with defrauding two homeowners
Nate Strauch, spokesperson for the city said the company has applied for a permit to retrofit...
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Sherman
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Man granted immunity in shooting death of brother

Latest News

One lane of I-35 was shutdown Thursday so firefighters could combat a blaze that started when a...
Fire shuts down part of highway in Thackerville
David Hatmaker, 37, is in jail after allegedly shooting at officers on Thursday during an...
Waurika man arrested after standoff, shooting at officers
Zemarion Winters was arrested and charged for homicide and burglary in Plano.
Denison man arrested for Plano murder
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder