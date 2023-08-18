Arrests made for burglary of Atoka storage building

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Three people have been arrested for burglarizing storage buildings at the intersection of Highway 3 and Research Road.

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office said that Mandy Arington, Amber Williams, and Steven Mayo were arrested for grand larceny and burglary.

Mayo was given the additional charge of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress call at the storage buildings on August 1.

There, deputies found Arington and Williams running from the buildings.

Deputies detained the two women before finding Mayo inside one of the storage buildings.

Storage building renters identified property of theirs that was found in vehicles on the scene.

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who rents from the buildings and are missing items to reach out to them.

