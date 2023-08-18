Can the Texas grid withstand the heat?

Texas (KXII) -ERCOT predicts Texas will set an all-time record for electricity demand Friday.

We came dangerously close to the energy demand exceeding the supply Thursday.

To make sure we can get through this hot weather, Thursday the agency asked residents to reduce energy use during peak hours.

With five more weeks to go, the remainder of summer may be our hardest on the Texas electrical grid.

“It’s always a good idea to be energy efficient, that’s something we’ve been teaching and preaching since the 70′s,” said David McGinnis, General Manager & CEO of Grayson Collin Electric Co-Op.

“Because no one wants to be without power,” said Lara Hollingsworth.

There are multiple ways to conserve energy, especially during peak hours.

This is usually from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and ERCOT advises only doing this if it’s safe.

“Recommend that as the sun comes up, close any blinds and shades and drapes that just keep the sunlight from coming through the windows,” said McGinnis.

“I try not to run a lot heavy appliances in the daytime too, I’ll set those later in the night; dishwasher, washer/dryer,” said Miguel Leal.

McGinnis said it’s even as simple as turning off lights in rooms you’re not using.

“Should demand be greater than the available generation, the first thing that happens is they issue do some voluntary conservation, which they did yesterday,” McGinnis said.

If that’s not enough, ERCOT and other providers will find options and resources to maintain power.

Worse come to worse, rolling blackouts begin.

But McGinnis said he’s not worried about Grayson and Collin Counties getting to that point, “I believe the grid, while we could stand some more generation, is good.”

While ERCOT did not issue a voluntary conservation notice Friday, it’s best to be mindful of our usage as we wait out this heat.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.