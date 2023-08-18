Texoma Local
College move-in day: How parents can cope

350 Austin College freshmen moved into the dorm rooms they will soon call their homes away from home on Friday.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
College marks a big milestone for first-year students who have worked hard to be accepted, but also for their parents who have supported them along the way.

“It just seems like the other day I was holding her and now she’s going away,” Parent, Amy McMillon, said.

It is a sentimental journey filled with pride.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am for her to be here at Austin College,” Parent, Phil Beckman, said.

It can also come with sadness.

“It’s brutal, you got to give them a hug and you need to get in your car and leave,” Austin College President, Steven O’Day.

Wilson N. Jones Behavioral Health Director, Rochelle Govindasamy, said these bittersweet feelings are normal.

“It’s just the uncertainty of where the child is going and what’s going to in the coming years,” Govindasamy said.

Setting a time each week to catch up with students can help.

“Maybe a weekly call or even two days a week call,” Govindasamy said.

However, it is also important to let students spread their wings.

“Don’t bombard your child, don’t show up unexpectedly to a dorm room,” Govindasamy said.

While parents will miss having their kids close by.

“I’ve been telling her, you hadn’t even left yet and I miss you already,” Beckman said.

Students will know their parents are there for them no matter how many miles away they are.

“Telling my mom by this morning, and I am not going to lie, it was a little crying,” Austin College Freshman, Katie Beckman, said.

There was one thing parents and students felt certain about during move-in day, Go Roo’s!

