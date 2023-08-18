Texoma Local
Denison man arrested for Plano murder

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PLANO, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested and charged for homicide and burglary in Plano.

According to a Facebook post from the Plano Police Department, Zemarion Winters, 19 is in custody after police obtained a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an investigation into the murder of a man at the 3300 block of Northbound Central Expressway in Plano on August 7.

The Plano Police Department says that an investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Plano Crime Analysis Unit was able to identify Winters as a suspect in the case.

Winters is being held at the Collin County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

The incident is still being investigated by the Crimes Against Persons Unit, and police have not released the identity of the victim.

