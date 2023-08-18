Texoma Local
Excessive Heat Warnings for the Weekend

By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
Record heat on your Friday and a hot Friday evening, many spots still 90+ at 9 p.m., almost an hour after sunset. Overnight lows will range 75 to 80 degrees with a light southerly wind. Saturday continues with excessive heat, highs 105 to 110 degrees and Heat Index numbers about the same. Winds SW 10-to 15 mph.

A very strong and expansive upper high, probably the most intense one we’ve seen over Texoma since 2011, is bringing similar conditions to that summer: very hot and desert dry. Little change over the weekend, but high temperatures will ease a few degrees to around 103-104 by early next week. Long-range models suggest that the upper high will weaken by next weekend and some computer output even shows a chance of rain in about 9 days. Here’s hoping!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

