Fire shuts down part of highway in Thackerville

One lane of I-35 was shutdown Thursday so firefighters could combat a blaze that started when a...
One lane of I-35 was shutdown Thursday so firefighters could combat a blaze that started when a zero turn lawn mower caught fire.(Love County Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - One lane of I-35 was shutdown Thursday so firefighters could combat a blaze that started when a zero turn lawn mower caught fire.

The Love County Fire Department said that the fire was difficult to access with one fire truck getting stuck in the sand.

One lane of I-35 was closed so a back burn could be performed to allow firefighters to gain control of the blaze.

The Fire Department thanked everyone who supported firefighters by providing food, drinks and cooling towels to first responders.

Firefighters want to remind the public to be extra careful as the current hot and dry conditions persist.

A zero turn mower caught on fire today and started a blaze in the Thackerville area. Due to sandy conditions, lack of...

Posted by Fire Department Love County on Thursday, August 17, 2023

