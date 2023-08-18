Honey Grove Warriors Preview

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - The Honey Grove Warriors took a huge leap forward last season.

Shane Fletcher came in and took a 2-8 team and turned them into 9-3. Honey Grove experience success at a hyper-speed rate, until they were knocked out in round two of the playoffs. And that’s what they remember most.

Honey Grove brings back almost everybody. Ten starters return on each side of the ball. And this team has the size up front and the speed in the back to make anybody have concerns about matchiong up with the Warriors on any given Friday night.

