Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Honey Grove Warriors Preview

Honey Grove Warriors Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - The Honey Grove Warriors took a huge leap forward last season.

Shane Fletcher came in and took a 2-8 team and turned them into 9-3. Honey Grove experience success at a hyper-speed rate, until they were knocked out in round two of the playoffs. And that’s what they remember most.

Honey Grove brings back almost everybody. Ten starters return on each side of the ball. And this team has the size up front and the speed in the back to make anybody have concerns about matchiong up with the Warriors on any given Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
The $18 billion property tax cut could impact local property owners.
Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
New details in the arrest of a Durant City Councilman earlier this month for driving under the...
New information on the arrest of Durant Councilman
News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
New allegations emerge about Howe city officials

Latest News

S&S-Howe Volleyball Highlights
S&S-Howe Volleyball Highlights
Bells-Sanger Volleyball Highlights
Bells-Sanger Volleyball Highlights
S&S-Howe Volleyball Highlights
S&S-Howe Volleyball Highlights
Bells-Sanger Volleyball Highlights
Bells-Sanger Volleyball Highlights