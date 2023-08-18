Is the traditional four-year college experience still the way to go?

TEXOMA (KXII) - When you graduate high school, you have plenty of options.

You can go to a four-year university, or you can follow a different path.

“In our career tech area, we are big in health science and advanced manufacturing. We have a lot of things in our service area,” Grayson College President Dr. Jeremy Mcmillen said.

One focus for Grayson College is getting students jobs post-graduation.

“Grayson college does offer more career tech education programs as a percentage of our enrollment than any other Texas community college,” he continued.

In addition to Grayson College, on the other side of the red river, Kiamichi Tech in Durant, also offers classes with hands on training.

“We offer welding, automotive, HVAC training, industrial maintenance, computer information technology, we offer graphic design, and we offer nursing as well, and auto service,” Kiamichi Tech Campus Director Lane Jackson shared.

“Normally you don’t see this stuff like in other places, and so it’s very unique for me,” Kiamichi student, Summer Kane said.

Summer Kane and Riley Johnson are a part of Kiamichi’s nursing program.

“It’s a lot easier here because it’s smaller classes, and so my teacher is more focused on us,” Riley Johnson shared.

95 percent of Kiamichi students get job offers with an average wage of about 22 dollars an hour, all without the high cost of tuition at a 4-year college.

“A student can come to us with nominal tuition or fees and complete their training in one to two years, depending on what they choose to do,” Jackson said.

No matter students’ choice post high school, there’s an opportunity for a bright future.

