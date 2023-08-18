Reba’s Place launches local loyalty backstage pass

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Thursday evening, locals waited in a lengthy line for a backstage pass.

Reba McEntire fans from Atoka and surrounding counties are in for something special. The country singer and actress is showing her gratitude with a backstage pass to Reba’s place. “Reba wanted to make sure that the locals knew that we appreciated them so much,” said Garrett Smith, the manager of the restaurant and niece of Reba.

This pass is only for Atoka locals and the six neighboring counties. “Their backstage pass allows them benefits that you couldn’t get if you were a tourist or if you were coming from far away,” Smith explains. You get the pass by giving your address, phone number, and county. “From here on out, from Sunday through Thursday nights, we will do our backstage pass, locals only.”

The backstage pass gives locals an exclusive special menu, immediate bar seating, 10 percent off all retail merchandise, and anytime reservations.

Thursday evening, at the local loyalty launch party, Reba virtually dropped by, to welcome everyone. “We have a packed house tonight, I love to see that,” she said.

Smith says that Reba is involved in daily in the business. “She’s very committed to making this work and making this the best it can be. She’s been 100 percent supportive.”

Reba’s Place is a combination restaurant, bar, live music venue, and retail store. “I’m a realtor here in town and I’ve seen a lot of benefits of Reba coming to town,” a local said.

