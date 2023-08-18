Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Suspect in Maryland woman’s homicide linked to Los Angeles attack, sheriff’s office says

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators in Maryland released video of a suspect in the homicide of Rachel Morin.

The body of the 37-year-old mother of five was found earlier this month at a popular Harford County, Maryland, hiking trail.

Morin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles. (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect has not been positively identified, but Maryland authorities said he can be seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles.

According to investigators, DNA matched evidence tied to a home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles in March.

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles. (WJZ)

Officials are hoping someone will recognize the man and help solve the crime.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has dark hair with a muscular build.

Investigators believe he acted alone.

Rachel Morin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Rachel Morin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.(Harford County Sheriff's Office)

Police have not said whether Morin was targeted or if the crime was random.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong in Durant
The $18 billion property tax cut could impact local property owners.
Gov. Gregg Abbott signs Texas Property Tax Cut Bill: How it could impact you
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Man granted immunity in shooting death of brother
New details in the arrest of a Durant City Councilman earlier this month for driving under the...
New information on the arrest of Durant Councilman
On June 2nd, Howe Mayor Karla McDonald was called to the Howe police station about a suspected...
Howe police release body cam footage of interview with Howe mayor

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream
Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring havoc to parts of the West Coast this weekend.
Hurricane Hilary intensifying in Pacific Ocean
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Rachel Morin investigation: DNA match found
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Suspect in woman's murder caught on camera